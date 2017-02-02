Chriss finished with nine points (3-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, four steals and an assist across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 124-114 loss against the Clippers.

Chriss has been a starter for a majority of his games, but he hasn't been a huge source of fantasy production. He'll give you a handful of rebounds and an above-average amount of steals, but his scoring has been rather erratic. His appeal is limited to deeper leagues at this point despite his role in the starting five.

