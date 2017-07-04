James signed a contract with the Suns on Monday.
It's likely a non-guaranteed deal for the rookie who spent his college career between both Eastern Arizona and Lamar, which means he'll have to perform well during training camp to make the final roster. James has spent the last five seasons playing professionally in Europe, with his most recent campaign coming with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League where he averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 assists across 24 games. If he makes the final roster, look for James to operate in a minor bench role in the backcourt.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...