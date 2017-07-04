James signed a contract with the Suns on Monday.

It's likely a non-guaranteed deal for the rookie who spent his college career between both Eastern Arizona and Lamar, which means he'll have to perform well during training camp to make the final roster. James has spent the last five seasons playing professionally in Europe, with his most recent campaign coming with Panathinaikos of the Greek Basketball League where he averaged 13.1 points and 3.0 assists across 24 games. If he makes the final roster, look for James to operate in a minor bench role in the backcourt.