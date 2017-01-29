Suns' P.J. Tucker: Contributes 12 points off bench Saturday

Tucker posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran once again saw extended action off the bench, as he's now played between 32 and 39 minutes in five straight games. Tucker has also drained multiple three-pointers in the last two games and has posted double-digit scoring efforts in four of the last five contests. With T.J. Warren still struggling to find consistency on the first unit, Tucker could conceivably find his way back to the starting five at some point, but he's already seeing a starter's allotment of playing time off the bench as it is.