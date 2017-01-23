Suns' P.J. Tucker: Double-double off bench Sunday

Tucker scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 115-103 win over the Raptors.

It was his first double-double of the season, but the fifth time he's chipped in double-digit boards. Tucker's biggest impact on the game came on the defensive end, though, as his tight, physical defense held DeMar DeRozan to just 6-for-17 shooting and prevented Toronto from mounting any sort of run in the fourth quarter. His fantasy ceiling is limited, but Tucker's skill set could be a very sought-after commodity at the trade deadline.