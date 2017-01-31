Suns' P.J. Tucker: Efficient off bench in Monday's loss

Tucker finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go along with two rebounds and a steal over 25 minutes in Monday's 115-96 loss against the Grizzlies.

Tucker has turned up the intensity on the offensive end over the past six games, going for 11 or more points in five of his outings. He is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during the six-game span. Tucker remains a solid depth option for fantasy owners in 12 or more leagues.