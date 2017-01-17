Suns' P.J. Tucker: Gathers 13 boards off bench

Tucker finished with eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with 13 rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes in Monday's 106-101 loss against the Jazz.

Tucker is coming off the bench, but he is still very productive for fantasy owners. He has 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in seven games in the month of January. The fifth-year pro is a decent option in deeper leagues, especially for his help in the rebounding category.