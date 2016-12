Suns' P.J. Tucker: Grabs six boards Monday

Tucker recorded four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to the Timberwolves.

Despite T.J. Warren's return from a head injury, Tucker continues to start and see significant minutes, having played at least 33 minutes in both games. The 31-year-old is averaging 7.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in the 15 games since Warren went down. Tucker should continue to see a significant role while Warren remains limited by restricted minutes.