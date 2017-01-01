Suns' P.J. Tucker: Moves back to bench Saturday

Tucker will move to the bench Saturday against the Jazz.

Tucker will give way to youngster T.J. Warren on Saturday. Unfortunately for Tucker, it's possible that Warren will receive the lion's share of minutes at small forward during the season ahead as the Suns focus on youth with their playoff chances getting further and further out of reach. The veteran is certainly capable of playing power forward as well, but currently the team is electing to start rookie Marquese Chriss.