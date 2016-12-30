Suns' P.J. Tucker: Provides 14 points in 30 minutes

Tucker tallied 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds across 30 minutes in a 99-91 win over the Raptors on Thursday.

T.J. Warren no longer seems to be facing any playing-time restrictions after being limited initially upon his return from a head injury, but Tucker continues to hold down the starting role at small forward. Coach Earl Watson seems content to let both Tucker and Warren play together, which has allowed both players to log sizable minutes while Jared Dudley has fallen out of the rotation. It seems as though Tucker's role in the rotation could remain fairly stable with Warren back in the fold, so those holding Tucker in deep leagues shouldn't cut bait with him just yet.