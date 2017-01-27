Suns' P.J. Tucker: Supplies 11 points in extended action

Tucker compiled 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

Tucker wasn't terribly efficient with his playing time but did manage his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games while also taking 10 shot attempts for the third time in that stretch. The veteran forward also continues to see a robust allotment of playing time, as he's now tallied at least 32 minutes on the floor in the aforementioned last four contests, and no less than 26 minutes over the previous 14 games. While he's only hit double digits in the scoring column on four occasions in 12 January outings, Tucker's playing time and 7.2 rebounds per contest during that stretch continue to render him modestly fantasy-viable in season-long and daily formats.