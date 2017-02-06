Price signed a second 10-day contract with the Suns on Monday.

Though he didn't appear in a single game with the Suns during the span of his first contract, Price is already a known commodity for the organization, having suited up in 62 contests for the team in 2015-16 and 36 games in 2011-12. Most of Price's value with the Suns will come in a mentoring role to the team's cadre of young guards, which includes Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Tyler Ulis.

