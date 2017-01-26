Suns' Ronnie Price: To sign 10-day with Suns
Price will sign a 10-day contract with the Suns on Friday, ArizonaSports.com reports.
The 33-year-old appeared in 62 games for Phoenix last season before joining the Thunder prior to the start of the 2016-17 campaign. He failed to make the team out of camp and has been a free agent since late-October. Price, who also played for Phoenix in 2011-12, would primarily provide depth and veteran experience and is unlikely to make a significant impact as a fantasy commodity.
