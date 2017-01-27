Warren supplied 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block over 41 minutes in Thursday's 127-120 loss to the Nuggets.

The third-year forward was out there for the most minutes of any Suns player and parlayed the extra run into his best scoring contribution since Jan. 2 versus the Clippers. Warren's point total snapped a three-game streak of single-digit scoring efforts, a stretch during which he'd shot just 34.8 percent. Despite the strong outing Thursday, the 23-year-old continues to struggle to regain the consistency he'd shown earlier in the season before his head injury, as he's averaging a modest 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 12 January games.

