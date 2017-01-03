Warren scored 24 points (12-20 FG), eight rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal during 41 minutes of action Monday in a 98-108 loss to the Clippers.

Warren got his second start in a row after failing to score a single point in his previous start against Utah. It's safe to say it paid off, despite the loss. Warren was deadly from the 10-15 foot range, and bullied the Clippers' smaller guards with his size and post-up ability. Look out for Warren. If he starts against Miami on Tuesday and has another breakout performance, the Suns will start to devote more of their offense for him.

