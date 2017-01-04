Warren contributed two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one block across 17 minutes in a 99-90 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

After totaling 24 points in a loss Monday against the Clippers, Warren looked like he was ready to take off again following a two-game stretch in which he totaled a combined four points over 46 minutes, but he took another step back Tuesday. Warren's early struggles resulted in him ceding significant time to P.J. Tucker, and while that's been the case too often of late, it's worth staying patient with the 23-year-old. While he doesn't make for a strong lineup option until he starts scoring with more consistency, Warren thrived as the Suns' No. 3 offensive option for an extended stretch earlier this season, and since he's part of the team's young nucleus, he'll be given every opportunity over the second half of the season to get back on track. The Suns have already started to phase veterans Jared Dudley and Brandon Knight out of the rotation, and Tyson Chandler and/or Tucker could be next in line to get surrender playing time or get traded to a contender.