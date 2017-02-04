Suns' T.J. Warren: Hits blackjack in Friday's road win
Warren dropped 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five rebounds, an assist and a steal over 36 minutes in Friday's 105-103 win against the Kings.
Warren has been rather erratic in the scoring department lately. The N.C. State alum has posted 21 points twice in the past five outings, but those performances book-end three straight single-digit point totals. Warren can only be trusted in deeper fantasy formats until he displays a little more consistency.
