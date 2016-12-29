Warren recorded 23 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes during a 119-98 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Warren led the team in scoring with 23 off the bench, which was his best scoring output since Nov. 2. With averages of 18.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers per game over the last four, Warren appears to have regained the form he had early on in the season before a head injury caused him to miss 13 games.