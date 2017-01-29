Warren supplied six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and five rebounds across 20 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

After a breakout performance Thursday against this same Nuggets squad, Warren was back in single digits in the scoring column for the fourth time in the last five contests. The third-year forward simply can't seem to find any degree of consistency with his shot, having posted sub-40 percent success rates in each of the aforementioned four games. His struggles have affected his playing time and upped that of veteran P.J. Tucker's off the bench, as Warren has now seen under 30 minutes in three of those games, while Tucker has been over the mark in all of those contests.