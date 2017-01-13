Warren posted eight points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Warren has had some trouble regaining the offensive momentum he started off the season with before a head injury cost him 13 games. He rattled off four straight double-digit scoring efforts shortly after his return, but has now had four single-digit outings and one scoreless game in the subsequent seven contests. The NC State product has particularly struggled from behind the arc recently, shooting just 12.5 percent from three-point range in five January games.