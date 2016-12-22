Warren notched 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes in a 125-111 loss to the Rockets on Wednesday.

Warren was making his third appearance following a 13-game absence due to an unspecified head injury, but this was the first time that coach Earl Watson truly loosened the reins on him. While Warren continued to come off the bench, he displayed the scoring prowess that made him an early Most Improved Player contender in the beginning stages of the season and ended up nearly matching starting small forward P.J. Tucker (31 minutes) in court time. It may not be long before Warren bumps Tucker from the starting five, but even in a bench role, Warren now looks on track to see enough minutes to make for a strong lineup option in the majority of fantasy leagues.