Warren will start Saturday against the Jazz.

Warren gets the start over P.J. Tucker on Saturday and it's entirely possible for Warren to remain a starter moving forward this season as Phoenix likely focuses on youth with their playoff hopes slowly dwindling. The 23-year-old is averaging just over 25 minutes per game since returning from his lengthy absence with a head injury earlier this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola