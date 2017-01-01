Suns' T.J. Warren: Returns to starting lineup Saturday
Warren will start Saturday against the Jazz.
Warren gets the start over P.J. Tucker on Saturday and it's entirely possible for Warren to remain a starter moving forward this season as Phoenix likely focuses on youth with their playoff hopes slowly dwindling. The 23-year-old is averaging just over 25 minutes per game since returning from his lengthy absence with a head injury earlier this season.
More News
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Leads team with 23 in loss to Spurs•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Provides 19 points in 29 minutes off bench•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Returns to rotation after 13-game absence•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Will play Saturday•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Ruled out Thursday vs. Spurs•
-
Suns' T.J. Warren: Questionable for Thursday•