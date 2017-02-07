Warren supplied 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 33 minutes during a 111-106 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

Warren hit the 20-point mark for the second time in the last three games as he led the team in scoring in the loss. He also made an impact on the defensive end, as his three blocks were a season high. Warren hasn't had much success from the three-point line lately, however, as he is shooting a combined 1-of-12 from deep across his last six contests. But he is off to a pretty good start in February, and we'll see if he can keep it going against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.