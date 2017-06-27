Suns' Tyler Ulis: Out for Summer League

Ulis (ankle) will not participate in Summer League but is expected to be fully healthy by training camp, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Ulis underwent minor surgery on his right ankle in early May with an expected recovery time of 12 weeks, so the Suns won't be able to utilize him during Summer League. That said, he's fully expected to be ready for training camp, so he should get some run with the team prior to the start of the preseason.