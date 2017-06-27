Suns' Tyler Ulis: Out for Summer League
Ulis (ankle) will not participate in Summer League but is expected to be fully healthy by training camp, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.
Ulis underwent minor surgery on his right ankle in early May with an expected recovery time of 12 weeks, so the Suns won't be able to utilize him during Summer League. That said, he's fully expected to be ready for training camp, so he should get some run with the team prior to the start of the preseason.
More News
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Undergoes minor ankle surgery•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Puts up 27 points Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Superb offensive showing Sunday•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Explodes for career-high scoring total•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Pitches in with 11 points Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyler Ulis: Another double-double Thursday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...