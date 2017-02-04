Ulis (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 105-103 win over the Kings on Friday.

Ulis has only appeared in one of the Suns' last five games, with coach Earl Watson's decision to lean on Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Brandon Knight and Leandro Barbosa as his main rotation options in the backcourt during that stretch leaving no room for the rookie. With neither Barbosa nor Knight seemingly viewed as parts of the team's long-term vision, Ulis should have an opportunity to see more run in the final couple months of the season, but even if that's the case, he'll be hard pressed to deliver fantasy value in a bench role.