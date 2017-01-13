Ulis logged six minutes in a 113-108 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday, finishing with no points (0-3 FG) and one rebound.

The fruitless night from the floor dropped Ulis' field-goal percentage down to 39 percent for the season, which includes a 1-of-10 mark over his last three appearances. The diminutive point guard has seen the court in 24 of the Suns' 39 games this season, but he has yet to demonstrate the consistent performance needed to occupy a regular spot in coach Earl Watson's rotation. It may take a trade of one the team's other backcourt players before Ulis sees more extended playing time.