Ulis supplied a team-high 27 points (10-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes in a 129-104 loss to the Kings on Tuesday.

With backcourt mate Devin Booker (rest) sitting out the season finale, Ulis saw even more volume than usual on the offensive end, putting up a career-high 25 shots. The lack of efficiency from the field took a bigger night off the table and prevented the game from being truly competitive, but it's still remarkable that Ulis, a second-round rookie, was given such ample responsibility. The 21-year-old was undoubtedly one of the top pickups over the final month of the season after the Suns elected to shut down both Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight, as he averaged 16.1 points, 8.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 39.4 minutes per game over the last 15 games, while shooting 41.7 percent from the field. He'll see his playing time tail off to begin next season, but should be a mainstay in the rotation as Bledsoe's primary backup.