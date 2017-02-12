Suns' Tyler Ulis: Scores season-high 13 points Saturday
Ulis totaled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes during a 133-102 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.
Ulis' 13 points and 28 minutes were season highs, as he received some extended minutes in the blowout while the team lacked point guard depth with Eric Bledsoe (rest) sidelined. Ulis hadn't played more than three minutes in a game since Jan. 30 and had only scored in double figures on two previous occasions, so with Bledsoe likely to return in the next game, don't expect Ulis to follow up this effort with a similar one.
