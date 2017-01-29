Suns' Tyson Chandler: Double-doubles in Saturday loss

Chandler provided 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds and two steals over 40 minutes in Saturday's 123-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran hit the 40-minute mark for only the second time this season, enabling him to post his fourth game in the last six with double-digit boards. Chandler has also double-doubled twice in the last three contests, and is averaging a season-best 14.1 rebounds during January. The 35-year-old's work on the glass during the month includes eight games in which he's hauled in between 15 and 20 boards, and five double-doubles overall.