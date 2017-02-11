Suns' Tyson Chandler: Doubtful Saturday
Chandler (ankle) is doubtful to play in Saturday's game against the Rockets, Doug Haller of the Arizona Republic reports.
Chandler left Friday's loss to the Bulls early in the second quarter after injuring his ankle and was unable to return. The big man had posted six points (3-4 FG), five boards, and two assists across 12 minutes before leaving. Alex Len and Alan Williams figure to benefit the most if Chandler is unable to go.
