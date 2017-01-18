Suns' Tyson Chandler: Expects to play Thursday vs. Cavaliers

Chandler (illness) is expected to play Thursday against the Cavaliers, Doug Haller of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chandler missed Monday's matchup with the Jazz because of the stomach flu, but has had ample time off for recovery with the Suns not playing until Thursday. He's fully expected to take the court against the Cavaliers and should be without any sort of restrictions, so look for him to jump back in as the team's starting center, barring any late setbacks Thursday. Alex Len will head back to the bench in the corresponding move.