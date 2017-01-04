Suns' Tyson Chandler: Hauls in 20 boards in Tuesday's win

Chandler finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), 20 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 32 minutes in a 99-90 win over the Heat on Tuesday.

Chandler and backup Alex Len weren't particularly successful at slowing down opposing starting center Willie Reed (22 points, 18 rebounds in 32 minutes), but the veteran big man at least held his own on the boards. It's the third 20-rebound game for Chandler in the last month, and his third double-digit board effort in the last three contests. Unfortunately for Chandler, the two blocks he submitted Tuesday are more of a rarity than the norm these days; he had collected just one block in his preceding 10 games combined.