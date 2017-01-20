Suns' Tyson Chandler: No signs of illness in explosive double-double

Chandler (illness) scored 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 FT) and added 16 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Chandler set his season high in points while recording his ninth double-double of the season. Chandler's return from a one-game absence pushed Alex Len back to the bench. Len played only eight minutes, his second-lowest total this season. Chandler has a firm hold on the starting center position, and ranks seventh in the league in rebounds.

