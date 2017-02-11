Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out Saturday vs. Rockets
Chandler (ankle) will not play Saturday against the Rockets, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Chandler did not make the trip with the team to Houston, opting to instead hang back in Phoenix to rest his sprained right ankle. In his absence, Alex Len figures to move into the starting lineup, and Chandler's next chance to play will come Monday against New Orleans.
