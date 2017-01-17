Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out with flu Monday vs. Jazz
Chandler has the stomach flu and will sit out Monday's tilt against the Jazz, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
This is a pretty serious hit to the Suns frontline, as Chandler had been averaging 17.4 rebounds per game over the past five contests. Alex Len will get the start in his place.
