Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out with flu Monday vs. Jazz

Chandler has the stomach flu and will sit out Monday's tilt against the Jazz, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

This is a pretty serious hit to the Suns frontline, as Chandler had been averaging 17.4 rebounds per game over the past five contests. Alex Len will get the start in his place.

