Suns' Tyson Chandler: Perfect shooting night en route to double-double
Chandler scored 22 points (9-9 FG, 4-5 FT) to go along with 17 rebounds and two blocks across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 loss to the Timberwolves.
Chandler turned back the clock in this one, tying his season high in scoring while going perfect from the field and ripping down a game-high 17 rebounds versus the talented Minnesota frontcourt. Chandler has averaged 17.3 points and 14.5 rebounds over his last four games and has resurfaced as a premier source of rebounding, although he is averaging a career-low 0.5 blocks per game this season.
