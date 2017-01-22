Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slams the boards with 16 rebounds
Chandler chipped in nine points (2-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.
In his 15th season, Chandler continues to dominate the glass. Saturday marks the seventh 15-plus rebound game in a row for Chandler, and he's currently the sixth best rebounder in the league behind Rudy Gobert and Dwight Howard.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: No signs of illness in explosive double-double•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Expects to play Thursday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Out with flu Monday vs. Jazz•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Snags 15 boards Saturday vs. Spurs•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Tallies impressive double-double against former team Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Totals 18 rebounds in Thursday win•