Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slams the boards with 16 rebounds

Chandler chipped in nine points (2-5 FG, 5-5 FT), 16 rebounds and a steal in 31 minutes Saturday during a 107-105 win over New York.

In his 15th season, Chandler continues to dominate the glass. Saturday marks the seventh 15-plus rebound game in a row for Chandler, and he's currently the sixth best rebounder in the league behind Rudy Gobert and Dwight Howard.