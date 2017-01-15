Suns' Tyson Chandler: Snags 15 boards Saturday vs. Spurs

Chandler contributed eight points (4-7 FG), 15 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 victory over the Spurs.

Saturday marks Chandler's fifth straight game playing at least 28 minutes and grabbing at least 15 rebounds. While the 34-year-old center's blocks per game are at a career low 0.5, he's still showing tremendous ability to clean the glass when given starter's minutes, and he's hitting 66.7 percent of his attempts from the field. Chandler remains one of the best options in fantasy for rebounds and field-goal percentage, especially given his recent uptick in minutes.