Suns' Tyson Chandler: Totals 18 rebounds in Thursday win

Chandler mustered just three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), but added 18 rebounds and three assists over 28 minutes in Thursday's 102-95 win over the Mavericks.

As has often been the case lately, Chandler was barely involved on the offensive side, but he put on a dominant showing on the boards. He hauled in 14 of his 18 rebounds on the defensive glass, and has now averaged 19.0 boards (and just 4.0 points) over his last two games. As long as he's able to keep up a relatively prolific rebounding pace, Chandler will retain a degree of fantasy viability, irrespective of his minimal scoring contributions.