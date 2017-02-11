Suns' Tyson Chandler: Will not return Friday

Chandler will not return to Friday's game versus the Bulls due to an injured ankle, Bulls' announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

Chandler exited the contest early in the second quarter. He had recorded six points (3-4 FG), five boards, and two assists across 12 minutes before leaving. Alan Williams and Marquese Chris figure to handle the minutes and center with Chandler sidelined. It is the first night of a back-to-back set, so his status for Saturday's matchup against the Rockets is seemingly up in the air.