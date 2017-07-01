Tarik Black: Waived by Lakers

Black was waived by the Lakers on Saturday.

Black played in a career-high 67 games with the Lakers during the 2016-17 campaign, finishing with averages of 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds across 16.3 minutes. He'll now head to the open free agent market and should see plenty of interest from potential suitors, but Black will still likely just be a bench option for most teams, which limits his overall fantasy upside.