Tarik Black: Waived by Lakers
Black was waived by the Lakers on Saturday.
Black played in a career-high 67 games with the Lakers during the 2016-17 campaign, finishing with averages of 5.7 points and 5.1 rebounds across 16.3 minutes. He'll now head to the open free agent market and should see plenty of interest from potential suitors, but Black will still likely just be a bench option for most teams, which limits his overall fantasy upside.
More News
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Finishes with five points in 27 minutes•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Available Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Questionable Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Out Sunday with knee sprain•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Steps up after Zubac's exit Thursday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Available Sunday vs. Cavaliers•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...