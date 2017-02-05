Abrines (back) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines has missed the last three games because of back spasms, but after testing the injury out during Sunday's morning shootaround, he's now feeling good enough to make a return to the court. Abrines plays just a minor depth role off the bench, usually seeing minutes in the mid-to-upper-teens, which keeps him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.