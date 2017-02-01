Thunder's Alex Abrines: Dealing with back spasms
Abrines is dealing with back spasms and is unlikely to play in the second half of Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.
The Thunder didn't report anything about the injury prior to the game, but it appears Abrines is now dealing with some significant discomfort. He's not expected to play in the rest of Tuesday's game and can now tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Bulls. Abrines plays a minor role off the bench, so if he's held out, it would likely mean few extra minutes for guys like Anthony Morrow and Jerami Grant on the wings.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Plays eight minutes Sunday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: May have avoided concussion•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Suffers potential concussion vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Tallies double-digit scoring off bench again in Thursday loss•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes for season-high 18 in win vs. Pelicans•