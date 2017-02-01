Abrines is dealing with back spasms and is unlikely to play in the second half of Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Royce Young of ESPN.com reports.

The Thunder didn't report anything about the injury prior to the game, but it appears Abrines is now dealing with some significant discomfort. He's not expected to play in the rest of Tuesday's game and can now tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Bulls. Abrines plays a minor role off the bench, so if he's held out, it would likely mean few extra minutes for guys like Anthony Morrow and Jerami Grant on the wings.