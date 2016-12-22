Abrines tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during a 121-110 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday.

The points, three-pointers, field goal attempts and minutes were all season highs for the rookie, who hadn't scored in double figures since Nov. 18. Abrines has averaged 15 minutes per game while Victor Oladipo (wrist) has been sidelined, and he could see a little increase to that average after this performance.