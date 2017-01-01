Abrines (concussion) will be reevaluated Sunday, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

The early indication is that Abrines did not suffer a concussion in Saturday's game against the Clippers, but the medical staff will obviously continue to monitor the rookie just to make sure. His ability to play in Monday's game against the Bucks is still unknown.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola