Thunder's Alex Abrines: May have avoided concussion
Abrines (concussion) will be reevaluated Sunday, Royce Young of ESPN reports.
The early indication is that Abrines did not suffer a concussion in Saturday's game against the Clippers, but the medical staff will obviously continue to monitor the rookie just to make sure. His ability to play in Monday's game against the Bucks is still unknown.
