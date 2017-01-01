Abrines (head) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines suffered a head injury during Saturday's game against the Clippers but all signs have suggested that he did not suffer a concussion and will ultimately be available to play Monday. The 23-year-old caught fire from beyond the arc Saturday with four three-pointers before his premature exit, which is something the Thunder are in need of, so the rookie may see his current average of 13.7 minutes per game trend upward as the season moves along and he continues his development into an NBA player.