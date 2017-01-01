Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not on injury report for Monday
Abrines (head) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Bucks, Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reports.
Abrines suffered a head injury during Saturday's game against the Clippers but all signs have suggested that he did not suffer a concussion and will ultimately be available to play Monday. The 23-year-old caught fire from beyond the arc Saturday with four three-pointers before his premature exit, which is something the Thunder are in need of, so the rookie may see his current average of 13.7 minutes per game trend upward as the season moves along and he continues his development into an NBA player.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: May have avoided concussion•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Suffers potential concussion vs. Clippers•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Tallies double-digit scoring off bench again in Thursday loss•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Goes for season-high 18 in win vs. Pelicans•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Playing time on the downturn•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Cleared to play Wednesday•