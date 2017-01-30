Abrines scored zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and dished out one assist in eight minutes during Sunday's 107-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

Though the Cavaliers won the game comfortably, the rookie surprising saw lighter playing time than usual, falling under double-digit minutes for the first time in seven games. Abrines has usurped Anthony Morrow as the Thunder's top three-point threat off the bench, and since the 23-year-old is still hitting 44.1 percent of his attempts from distance in January, it doesn't look likely that he'll fall out of the rotation.