Abrines (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Abrines has been sidelined for the past two games with back spasms, and the Thunder haven't provided any sort of indication that the rookie is over the injury yet. In the event that Abrines remains sidelined, Anthony Morrow will likely absorb most of his playing time after averaging 9.0 points in 27.0 minutes per game over the last two contests.