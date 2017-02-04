Abrines (back) was limited at Saturday's session and is considered questionable to play Sunday against the Blazers, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines has been held out of the last three games while dealing with backs spasms, and he was limited to "light shooting" at practice Saturday. Per coach Billy Donovan, Abrines is firmly questionable for Sunday's contest, and a decision likely won't come until after morning shootaround, at the earliest.