Thunder's Alex Abrines: Ruled out Friday
Abrines (back) was ruled out of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, ESPN's Royce Young reports.
Abrines will miss his third consecutive game with back spasms, opening the door for Anthony Morrow to garner extended playing time once again. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Questionable Friday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Dealing with back spasms•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Plays eight minutes Sunday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: Not on injury report for Monday•
-
Thunder's Alex Abrines: May have avoided concussion•