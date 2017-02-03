Abrines (back) was ruled out of Friday's game against the Grizzlies, ESPN's Royce Young reports.

Abrines will miss his third consecutive game with back spasms, opening the door for Anthony Morrow to garner extended playing time once again. His next chance to play is Sunday against the Trail Blazers.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola