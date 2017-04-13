Thunder's Alex Abrines: Scores 11 points in Wednesday's finale
Abrines posted 11 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt) with six rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 111-105 loss against the Nuggets.
Abrines missed time down the stretch with a sprained left knee. However, he proved his health over the final couple of games and will be a solid contributor off the bench for the Thunder in the playoffs. He is only worth a look as a depth option in postseason fantasy leagues, though.
